Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $76.44 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,224,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,442,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.67. 68,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,026,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

