Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Truist

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Polaris stock opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. Polaris has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

