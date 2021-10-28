Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $158.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PII. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

