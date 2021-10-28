Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUCOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

