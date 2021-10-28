Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 4,000 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.26. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. Guggenheim began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,073,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 122,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,072,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

