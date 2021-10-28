Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.55. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Separately, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

