Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $175.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.67 million and the lowest is $171.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $121.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $698.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $7.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.99. 464,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

