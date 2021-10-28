Power Ledger Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $133.42 million and $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00049551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00098563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

