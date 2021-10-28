PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 1,056,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,184. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59. PPD has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PPD stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of PPD worth $49,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

