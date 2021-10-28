PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 14555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PPD by 140.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 62,438 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 264.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 197,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 340,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 89.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in PPD in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

