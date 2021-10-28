PPL (PPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPL opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

