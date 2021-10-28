Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDSY. Societe Generale upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Prada has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

