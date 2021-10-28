Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $46.82

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.82, but opened at $44.60. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Precision Drilling by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $4,813,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,274,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

