Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a report released on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,099,000 after purchasing an additional 588,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

