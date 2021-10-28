Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Procept BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.