Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 490 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.