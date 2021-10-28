Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,972 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,186,000 after buying an additional 250,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 95,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 8,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

