Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $802,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $81.92. 28,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,332. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

