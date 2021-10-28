Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $236.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,882. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $237.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

