Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 36,965 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,965 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,942. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95.

