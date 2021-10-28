Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

GS stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.06. 30,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.16. The company has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

