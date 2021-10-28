Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,659,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,418,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,942,000 after purchasing an additional 314,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 908,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 441,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 5,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,691. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

