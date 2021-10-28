Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $146.88 and last traded at $146.23, with a volume of 1776534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.10.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

