ProShare Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 24.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 621,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Inseego by 14.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Inseego by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

INSG stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $654.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

