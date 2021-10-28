ProShare Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42,458.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 484.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $460,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.79. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

