ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 946 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.