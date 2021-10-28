ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wabash National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 66,164 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wabash National by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after buying an additional 605,153 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

