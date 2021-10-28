ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $198,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

ACRS opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $979.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.