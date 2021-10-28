ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $7,137,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 501.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HVT stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

