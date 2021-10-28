ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $299.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.87 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.26.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

