ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 1,157,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 20,468,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 2,080,206 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,337,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

