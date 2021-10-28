ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.76

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 71388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $1,977,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $678,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

