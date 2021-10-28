Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Down 66.8% in October

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the September 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PRSR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Prospector Capital has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $15,220,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $9,730,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $7,155,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $6,811,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $6,665,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.