Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PB stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,865. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

