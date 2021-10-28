Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 2.3%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.93 and last traded at $89.93. 160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.95.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

