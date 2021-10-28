Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $62.67

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.67, but opened at $61.00. Prothena shares last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.
PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.
The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.
In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 1,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
