Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Down to $62.67

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.67, but opened at $61.00. Prothena shares last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 1,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

