Prudential (LON:PRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,467.42

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,467.42 ($19.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,489 ($19.45), with a volume of 3,359,785 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,472.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,467.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.79 billion and a PE ratio of -22.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

About Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

