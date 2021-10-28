Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $34,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 31.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 37.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $220.37 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

