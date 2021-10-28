Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $27,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

