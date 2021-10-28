Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $31.49 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $31,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $481.19 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

