Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,052 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $25,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $99,888,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $68,531,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,766.06 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,642.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

