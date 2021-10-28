Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,440 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

