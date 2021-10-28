Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,418 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $24,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

