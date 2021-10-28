Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PUBGY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

