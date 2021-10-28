Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.37 ($134.55).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €106.15 ($124.88) on Wednesday. Puma has a 1 year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1 year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €97.95. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a PE ratio of 51.77.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

