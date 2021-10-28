PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Down 93.6% in October

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PRTC opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2,390.00. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

