Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 217.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

