Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 66,700 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.92% of Verra Mobility worth $22,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,397,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,325,000 after acquiring an additional 399,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,365,750 shares of company stock valued at $136,867,200 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

