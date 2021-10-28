Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.31. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

