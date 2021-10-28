Putnam Investments LLC Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $18,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,813,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $93,522,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $184.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.85 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.